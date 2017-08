COMAC, Huatai strike deal





Commercial Aircraft Corp of China (COMAC) and Shanghai-based Huatai Asset Management signed a strategic deal on Wednesday, media said Wednesday.



Under the deal, Huatai will set up a 10-year debt investment program worth of 15 billion yuan ($2.24 billion). All the money raised in the program will be used for investment, construction, daily operations and research and development for COMAC.