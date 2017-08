CPI eases, PPI steady amid weakening dollar

China's consumer price index (CPI) rose at 1.4 percent year-on-year in July, moderating slightly from the 1.5 percent pace recorded in June, official data showed on Wednesday.The moderation in CPI inflation in July reflected easing food prices, which have a significant weight in the overall Chinese CPI basket, amid inflation pressures, Rajiv Biswas, Asia Pacific chief economist for IHS Markit, said in an e-mail sent to the Global Times on Wednesday.Meanwhile, the country's producer price index ( PPI ) inflation rate remained stable in July, rising at a pace of 5.5 percent, the same rate as in June.Despite some increases in world prices for oil and base metals, growth was cooled by a slight depreciation of the US dollar against the Chinese yuan and the time lag between new orders placed for commodities and delivery times to Chinese factories, Biswas noted.