Fire breaks out in Moscow building, no casualties reported

Fire broke out in a building in eastern Moscow on Wednesday afternoon, with no reports of casualties so far.



The fire broke out at Taganskaya square at 13:05 Moscow time (1005 GMT), said the Russian Emergencies Ministry in a statement.



Firefighters said that they were trying to contain the blaze.



A total of 52 firefighters are working on the site, and 120 people had been evacuated from the two-story building before the firefighters arrived, said the statement.



"No injuries were reported," it said.

