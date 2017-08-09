Former Tianjin mayor stands trial for graft

Huang Xingguo, former acting Party chief and mayor of Tianjin Municipality, stood trial Wednesday for accepting bribes.



Prosecutors accused Huang of taking advantage of his positions in Zhejiang Province and Tianjin to secure land for construction and promotions for others between 1994 and 2016.



He was alleged to have accepted money and valuables worth more than 40 million yuan (6 million US dollars) either personally or through "related persons."



The case was heard by the Intermediate People's Court of Shijiazhuang City, Hebei Province, north China.



Huang confessed during the trial, according to the court. The verdict will be announced at another date.



The discipline inspection agency of the Communist Party of China (CPC)announced in January that Huang had been expelled from the CPC and dismissed from public office following a corruption investigation.

