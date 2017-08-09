Consolidation looms for bike-sharing firms

Hundreds of shared bikes pile up in Tongzhou district in Beijing on Monday. Photo: CFP

The bike-sharing industry is likely to undergo a period of consolidation in the second half of this year, with some companies being squeezed out and some of the survivors merging, experts said.As the battle for market share continues, the streets of some Chinese cities have been inundated with bikes, inevitably creating headaches for urban regulators.The number of bike-sharing companies in China has reached 61, with 15 claiming to have secured fundraising, according to calculations by the Global Times. That compares with about 20 companies as recently as March. However, the market seems to have cooled in recent weeks as no new bike-sharing companies have been set up since May.An industry shakeout is already in progress. In June, Wukong Bike and 3V Bike ceased operations due to "large numbers of stolen bikes." In August, Nanjing-based Dingding Bike closed amid a capital crunch, according to media reports."At the early stage, all participants were at the same starting line, but now major differences have emerged in terms of market share, user numbers and the frequency of use," Zhu Wei, associate professor at China University of Political Science and Law, told the Global Times on Wednesday.Zhu said that companies leading these lists are the preferred choices of investors and contractors.For example, Mobike and ofo, which together hold more than 80 percent of the market, raised $600 million and $700 million, respectively, in their E-rounds of funding. Latecomers such as Bluegogo have raised far less. The company said in February that it had raised 400 million yuan ($59.9 million) in its A-round of funding.Wu Shenghua, founder of the now bankrupt 3V Bike, said that there had been virtually no venture funds willing to invest in his company "due to the small scale of business and returns," Shanghai-based thepaper.cn reported on Tuesday.Wukong Bike faced a similar situation. Founder Lei Houyi said in an interview that leading supply chain manufacturers in China only cooperate with industry titans like ofo and Mobike, news website sohu.com reported."We can only cooperate with small manufacturers, whose bikes are of low quality," Lei said, noting that maintenance fees had driven up its costs.Investors' waning confidence could force small players out of the market, but holding onto investors means that bike-sharing companies must grab market share, said Li Yi, a senior research fellow at the Internet Research Center under the Shanghai Academy of Social Sciences."This means that they may dump vast fleets of bicycles onto the streets without considering these cities' capacity to accommodate them," Li told the Global Times on Wednesday.In the domestic market, ofo already operates more than 6.5 million bikes, compared with Mobike's 6 million."The glut of shared bicycles, which is clogging sidewalks and roads, is causing traffic congestion in some cities, rather than alleviating it," Zhu said.Regulators in Nanjing, capital of East China's Jiangsu Province and Guangzhou, capital of South China's Guangdong Province, have told bike-sharing services in recent days to stop putting more bicycles out because "those cities are unable to handle any more," the Securities Times reported on Monday.Beijing has been affected too. On Tuesday, photos of a fleet of shared bikes piled up under Luyang West Bridge in the city's southeastern Tongzhou district went viral on the Internet.The Tongzhou district regulator said that it didn't have any information on file for the bike-sharing companies involved, the Beijing Morning Post reported on Wednesday.On August 3, China's Ministry of Transport and nine other ministries issued guidelines that told bike-sharing companies to adopt a real name registration system and set up escrow accounts to manage users' deposits.Experts said that the government's tighter supervision would help to drive out unqualified companies.As cities reach the saturation point with shared bicycles, Li forecast that an industry reshuffle will be completed by the end of this year. "But it will not lead to a monopoly because competition between ofo and Mobike will persist."