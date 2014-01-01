Henan prosecutors protect suspects during interrogation

Officials being investigated by prosecutors in Central China's Henan Province receive high-level security protection, which prevents them from dying by suicide, torture or giving forced confessions, a local newspaper reported.



According to the Henan Daily, provincial prosecutors usually detain officials suspected of duty crimes in Longhu township in Xinzheng city. Their rooms look no different from the rest on the outside, but have special interiors and features.



The walls are wrapped with thick fiber, which are soft and crash- and sound-proof. Things they use on a daily basis are customized. For example, the toothbrush is made of silica gel, while their pens are very soft, with the ballpoint quickly bouncing back when pressed hard on a surface.



Wang Jianbo, an official from the procuratorate's anti-corruption bureau, told the newspaper that this is meant to protect suspects from harming themselves or others.



The interrogation room is equipped with a screen which displays the date, time, temperature and humidity.



The official said this allows suspects to rest at preset times and protect them from being tortured using excessive temperatures. The newspaper also said that a closed-circuit camera system monitors the rooms to prevent forced confessions by torture.



In 2015, the West China Metropolis Daily also ran a similar report, saying that suspects in Sichuan were provided with hot water and sanitary service. They were given fruits for lunch but not fish, as "[the prosecutors] were afraid that the suspects might choke on the fishbone."



Prosecutors would also get rid of bones if they serve meat, and the suspects can only use soft spoons instead of chopsticks.



Hong Daode, an expert on criminal lawsuits at the China University of Political Science and Law, told the Global Times on Wednesday that China's criminal procedural law states that during the investigation, the suspects, especially those allegedly involved in bribery, could live under the watch of prosecutors at a "designated place." However, the "designated place" cannot be the place where they are being detained. The procuratorate usually chooses a conference center or hotel as the "designated place."



The law also states that the "designated place" should be decorated to protect the suspects from being abused or hurt, Hong said.

