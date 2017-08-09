Work on rail project begins

A mega railway to be built by China was officially launched on Wednesday in the Malaysian city of Kuantan, a milestone for China-Malaysia ties as China pushes forward the "Belt and Road
" initiative.
At a cost of 55 billion ringgit ($12.83 billion), the 688-kilometer East Coast Rail Link will help upgrade public transportation infrastructure, said Malaysian Prime Minister Najib Razak at the groundbreaking ceremony, Xinhua reported on Wednesday.
The railway will be built by China Communications Construction Co, a leading transportation infrastructure group that also built a landmark bridge in the northwestern state of Penang.