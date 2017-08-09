CRRC wins Malaysia contract

Malaysian public transportation operator Prasarana said that it had awarded a $1.56 billion ringgit rolling stock contract to a consortium led by China's CRRC Zhuzhou Locomotive.



The manufacturers also include Siemens and Malaysia-based firm Tegap Dinamik. The deal covers the design, manufacture, supply, delivery, installation and commissioning of the six-car trains.



The cars will be used on the planned 37-kilometer Bandar Utama-Klang line, also known as the LRT3 project, which is situated in the greater Kuala Lumpur area. It is expected to be operational in 2020.

