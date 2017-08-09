Shanghai Disneyland sees growth

Shanghai Disneyland has received more than 13 million visitors since it opened to the public in June 2016, and the company forecast rising profits in the first fiscal year, the Xinhua News Agency reported on Wednesday.



The Walt Disney Co on Tuesday (US time) announced third-quarter results, posting earnings of $1.51 per share and revenues of $14.2 billion, according to the website of the NASDAQ. The company's parks and resorts revenue gained about 12 percent to $4.894 billion, the financial results showed.



The company mentioned that the Shanghai Disney Resort and Disneyland Paris contributed to the 18 percent year-on-year growth in its theme park business, financial network CNBC reported on Tuesday.