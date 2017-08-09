CAAC releases drone regulations

Source:Global Times Published: 2017/8/9 21:48:39
China's aviation authority announced regulations on Wednesday that cover commercial drones and related business operations.
To get a drone-related business operation permit, applicants should have Chinese nationality, and a company should have more than two drones, according to a document published on the website of the Civil Aviation Administration of China.
Those who operate drone training businesses must get authorization from the authorities, the document showed.