Nepal groups express support for China on border standoff

Two organizations in Nepal have expressed support for China's stance on the Doklam region as the military standoff between China and India in the region approaches two months, with no end in sight.

The Nepal-China Mutual Cooperation Society and the Greater Nepal Nationalist Front issued statements to Nepal media to support China and ask India to withdraw its troops from the Doklam region.

Prem Sagar Poudel, chairman of Nepal-China Mutual Cooperation Society, said in a statement on July 28 that "We totally support China's stance and sincerely ask India to respect China's territorial integrity and sovereignty. We agree with China's request to India to withdraw its troops from the Doklam region."

The statement was published in the Saurya Daily on Wednesday.

China has proven using historical evidence that the Doklam region belongs to China according to the 1890 Convention Between Great Britain and China Relating to Sikkim and Tibet, the statement said.

The Chinese Foreign Ministry had issued a document of the facts and China's position on the crossing of Indian border troops into Chinese territory in the Sikkim Sector of the China-India boundary, saying the Sikkim Sector has already been delimited by the 1890 convention.

"The Nepal-China Mutual Cooperation Society will stand with the Chinese government and its people on respecting its territorial integrity and sovereignty. We would like to remind India that China is not Nepal - it will not allow itself to be treated arbitrarily in negotiations on territorial integrity and sovereignty," the statement said.

The statement also said that India has deployed 6,000 Nepalese soldiers, which shows that India wants the Nepalese to attack the Chinese People's Liberation Army (PLA) troops. "The Nepalese in the Indian Army should not attack PLA troops and the Chinese people. If confirmed, we are strongly against it and would ask the Nepal government to withdraw these soldiers," read the statement.

Phanindra Nepal, president of the Greater Nepal Nationalist Front, also said in a statement that "the Front believes that India has no right to dictate Bhutan's foreign policy, an independent country, at the risk of undermining ties between Bhutan and India. India should let Bhutan deal directly with China regarding the Doklam issue."

The Front statement also said that India will dig tombs for itself if it keeps sending troops to the Doklam region. "China would take all possible measures to safeguard its territory, India would suffer worse consequences than the war in 1962," read the statement.

The Front also called on both sides to find peaceful ways to resolve the problem.

The Greater Nepal Nationalist Front was founded in 1991 and has 80,000 members, while the Nepal-China Mutual Cooperation Society was founded in June 1987, with 32,000 members.



