Military rescue operations underway after deadly Sichuan quake

Ground and air forces from the People's Liberation Army (PLA) Western Theater Command are carrying out relief operations following a deadly earthquake in southwest China's Sichuan Province Tuesday.



A total of 1,285 soldiers, 90 vehicles and 9 aircraft have been dispatched to the affected area, while more forces on standby awaiting confirmation of casualties and damage.



All-out efforts are being made to rescue the injured as this is the current focus of the operations, the Western Theater Command said.



The earthquake hit Jiuzhaigou County at 9:19 p.m. Tuesday at a depth of 20 kilometers, leaving at least 19 dead and 247 injured, including 40 in serious condition, according to local authorities.

