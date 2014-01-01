Iran’s Rouhani names two female VPs after criticism

Iranian President Hassan Rouhani appointed two female vice presidents on Wednesday, a day after coming under fire from reformists for nominating no women ministers.



The appointments came a day after the moderate president announced his all-male list of ministers to parliament.



Massoumeh Ebtekar, known internationally for her role as spokesperson during the 1980 US embassy hostage crisis, was named as vice president in charge of women's affairs, ­having previously run the environment brief in Rouhani's office.



Laya Joneydi was appointed as the vice president for legal affairs, while another woman, Shahindokht Mowlaverdi, was named as a special adviser for citizens' rights.



Rouhani, who had three female vice presidents during his previous term, still has several more deputy positions to fill and it was unclear if any would go to women.



The lack of any ­women among Rouhani's new ministers has been strongly criticized by his reformist ­allies who say he has bowed to pressure from the religious establishment.



Rouhani sailed to victory in May over hard-liner Ebrahim Raisi with the backing of reformists after vowing to improve civil liberties and rebuild ties with the West.



But he faces a difficult balancing act in seeking to address popular pressure for reform while assuaging conservative opinion in parliaments.





