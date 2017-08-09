Mainland continues preferential policies for HK and Macao residents

The Chinese mainland is considering a series of new preferential policies for Hong Kong and Macao residents, according to an official with the Hong Kong and Macao Affairs Office of the State Council Wednesday.
The central government has listed nearly 50 concerns of Hong Kong and Macao residents who live, study and work on the mainland, ranging from social insurance application and education access to job opportunities and tourism services, said the unidentified official.
Hong Kong and Macao residents working on the mainland will be granted equal rights to housing provident funds to help them purchase homes and settle on the mainland, said the official.
Under current regulations, urban residents on the mainland, together with their employers, pay a portion of their incomes into the housing provident fund to be eligible for low-interest housing loans. The fund can also be used for rent, renovations and major illnesses.
The statement also said human resources authorities on the mainland are deliberating policies to give Hong Kong and Macao residents who live, work or study on the mainland access to social security.
The mainland also encourages Hong Kong and Macao residents to work in public institutions such as hospitals and universities, according to the official.
The Ministry of Education
will ensure equal opportunities for students from Hong Kong and Macao to receive compulsory education.
In order to protect the legal rights of Hong Kong and Macao students in mainland higher education institutions, the ministry told institutions to standardize enrollment regulations and provide instructions in seeking jobs, establishing student clubs and applying for medical insurance.
While traveling on the mainland, Hong Kong and Macao residents can purchase and collect tickets via self-service ticket machines in train stations in Beijing and Shanghai municipalities, and in Guangdong, Hunan and Fujian provinces, among others, according to China Railway Corporation.