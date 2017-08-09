Betis sign Boudebouz

Spanish side Real Betis have signed Algeria international attacking midfielder Ryad Boudebouz from Ligue 1 outfit Montpellier, the French club announced Wednesday.



The 27-year-old has penned a four-year deal with the Seville-based team, who paid Montpellier 7 million euros ($8.22 million) for his services.



Boudebouz, who previously played for Sochaux and Bastia, scored 11 goals and made nine assists in the French top flight last season. He has 24 international caps, having made his Algeria debut in 2010.



Real Betis finished 15th in La Liga last term, but new head coach Quique Setien has bolstered his squad significantly since taking over in May after a successful spell in charge of Las Palmas.



Boudebouz is Setien's eighth signing of the close season, joining the likes of former Barcelona winger Cristian Tello, midfielders Victor Camarasa and Andres Guardado, as well as former Swansea City defender Jordi Amat, in moving to the Benito Villamarin.

