Schwartzman shocks Thiem in Montreal

10th seed Tomas Berdych withdraws with rib injury

Argentina's Diego Schwartzman saved four match points to shock third-seeded Dominic Thiem 6-4, 6-7 (7/9), 7-5 on Tuesday in the second round of the ATP Montreal Masters.



World No.36 Schwartzman seized the initiative against the seventh-ranked Austrian, who fell at the first hurdle after enjoying a first-round bye.



Thiem held on to level the match at a set apiece on his fifth set point of the second-set tiebreaker.



And the 23-year-old appeared to have gained control when he powered to a 5-2 lead in the third set.



But Schwartzman wouldn't go away, saving two match points on his serve at 3-5, another in the next game and yet ­another as he served to take the set to 5-5.



Schwartzman then broke to serve for the match. He fell behind 0-40, but won the last five points of the match for his first win over a top-10 player and a berth in the third round.



Schwartzman's wasn't the only great escape of the day.



Canadian teenager Denis Shapovalov saved four match points en route to a three-set victory over Rogerio Dutra Silva in their first-round encounter.



The 18-year-old trailed 4-6 in the second-set tiebreaker but saved all four match points he faced to force a third set.



Shapovalov broke Brazil's Dutra Silva in the seventh game of the third set and went on to close out a 4-6, 7-6 (10/8), 6-4 victory.



"It's matches like this I live for and that I play for," said Shapovalov, who earned a second-round meeting with former US Open champion Juan Martin del Potro of Argentina.



With old-guard stars Rafael Nadal and Roger Federer taking a day off - 19-time Grand Slam champion Federer to celebrate his 36th birthday - Shapovalov was one of a wealth of young talents to shine on Tuesday.



South Korean 21-year-old Chung Hyeon withstood 16 aces to beat 2014 semifinalist Feliciano Lopez 6-1, 4-6, 7-6 (7/3).



After the third set went to the tiebreaker without a break of serve, the 56th-ranked Chung built a 4-2 advantage and went on to secure the victory in two hours and 16 minutes.



He next faces ninth-seeded Belgian David Goffin, a 4-6, 6-1, 6-4 winner over Japan's Yuichi Sugita.



Croatian 20-year-old Borna ­Coric breezed past Russian lucky loser Mikhail Youzhny 6-2, 6-4 to set up a ­second-round meeting with top-seeded Nadal.



American Ernesto Escobedo, 21 years old and ranked 85th in the world, got his chance as a lucky loser when 10th-seeded Czech Tomas Berdych withdrew with a rib injury.



Escobedo stepped in and defeated Georgia's Nikoloz Basilashvili 7-6 (7/4), 6-4.





