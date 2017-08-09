2 stars to play Laver Cup

World No.6 Marin Cilic and 20th-ranked Sam Querrey have joined the teams for September's inaugural Laver Cup in Prague, organizers said on their website on Wednesday.



The 28-year-old Cilic, the 2014 US Open champion, will join Team Europe led by Swedish legend Bjorn Borg and also comprising Roger Federer, Rafael Nadal and Dominic Thiem. The 29-year-old Querrey will join Milos Raonic, Jack Sock and John Isner on Team World, captained by John McEnroe.



The new tournament will be played in Prague's O2 Arena on September 22-24. Named after Rod Laver, the last man to achieve the calendar Grand Slam in 1969, the Laver Cup will be held every year except in an Olympic season, with four matches each day - three in singles, one in doubles.

