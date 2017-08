Sky’s Rowe breaks leg

Team Sky's Luke Rowe is facing a long spell on the sidelines after breaking his leg while white-water rafting on his brother's stag party, his team have announced.



Sky said Rowe, 27, had fractured his tibia and fibula and was recovering from surgery at his home in Cardiff.



He was Sky's road captain at this year's Tour de France and helped Chris Froome win the race for the fourth time.