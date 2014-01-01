Cardinal aims to set up Pope visit to Russia

A top cardinal due to meet Vladimir Putin in Moscow this month says he will be seeking to clear the way for Pope Francis to make a historic visit to Russia.



Pietro Parolin, the No.2 in the Vatican hierarchy and its de facto foreign minister, is due in Russia from August 20 to 24.



He is scheduled to meet both President Putin and the head of the Russian Orthodox church, Patriarch Kirill.



"The preparation of a possible visit to Russia by the Holy Father Francis will be among the aims of my visit," Parolin said in an interview with Italy's Corriere della Sera. "With God's help I hope to make some contribution in this direction."



No previous pope in the modern era has visited Russia, mainly because of long-standing tensions between the Orthodox and Roman Catholic branches of Christianity, which Francis has strived to overcome. Francis has repeatedly expressed his desire to visit Russia.





