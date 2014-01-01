Qatar offers visa-free entry to 80 nationalities

Qatar, isolated by its neighbors in a diplomatic crisis, on Wednesday introduced a visa-free entry program for 80 nationalities to stimulate air transport and tourism.



"The visa exemption scheme will make Qatar the most open country in the region," tourism department official Hassan al-Ibrahim told a news conference in Doha.



Interior ministry official Mohamed Rashed al-Mazrouei said that nationals of 80 countries would only need a passport to enter the country.



The waiver program, which came into immediate effect, affects countries of the European Union's Schengen zone, other Western states, Latin American and Asian nations.



Lebanon is the only Arab country in the list published at the end of the news conference, although the six-nation Gulf Cooperation Council of which Qatar is a member already allows freedom of movement by its nationals.



Nationals of 33 countries will now be authorized to reside in Qatar for 180 days and the other 47 states listed for up to 30 days, periods which are renewable a single time.





