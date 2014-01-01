Giving World Series ring to ostracized fan is right thing to do

There's never a bad time to do a good deed. Just ask the Chicago Cubs, who on July 31 gave a 2016 World Series ring to Steve Bartman despite the fact that Bartman has no current connection with the organization.



Unfortunately, that hasn't always been the case. In 2003, Bartman's front-row seat at Game 6 of the National League Championship Series put him in the perfect position to inadvertently interfere with Moises Alou's attempt to catch a one-out eighth-inning foul ball, thus setting the wheels in motion for another legendary Cubs' collapse. Sure enough, they gave up eight runs in that inning and lost both Games 6 and 7, extending the team's well-documented championship drought to 105 years.



After receiving verbal abuse and threats from nearby fans, Bartman was escorted from his seat for his own protection. After the game, he essentially went into hiding, hoping to live down his role in one of the most epic collapses in the history of an organization that is famous for such disasters. Neither publicity gimmicks (blowing up the ball in question at a sports bar) nor creative endeavors (a sympathetic ESPN documentary entitled Catching Hell) could bring Bartman into public view.



Until last week. Bartman's ring was presented in a private ceremony, but both the team and Bartman issued statements to the media. The team's read, in part, "While no gesture can fully lift the public burden he has endured for more than a decade, we felt it was important Steve knows he has been and continues to be fully embraced by this organization."



For over a century, the Cubs were tormented by curse-­instilling goats, black cats and wretchedly bad teams. Giving a World Series ring to a "wrong place, wrong time" fan was perhaps the least they could do to erase the memories of bad baseball - and perhaps allow him to forget one very bad memory as well.



The author is a Chicago-based freelance writer. robvogtwriting@gmail.com

