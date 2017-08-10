Officials vow to maintain Xi’s core leadership

Provincial officials have joined the chorus in stressing the importance of Xi Jinping's core leadership in the run-up to the landmark 19th National Congress of the Communist Party of China (CPC), with some explaining that loyalty to the core leadership is the most important politics in modern China.



Xi, general secretary of the CPC Central Committee, is the core leader of the Party, and before the 19th National Congress of the CPC, many provinces, municipalities, and autonomous regions' Party chiefs and senior officials are gathering to learn Xi's speeches and reinforce their "consciousness of the core."



Secretary of the CPC Beijing Municipal Committee Cai Qi said at a meeting on August 3 that "the most important politics and the prioritized political discipline is to firmly maintain General Secretary Xi Jinping's core leadership. This is related to the destiny of the Party and the country, and of the fundamental interests of the people of all ethnic groups," the Beijing Daily reported on Friday.



Cai also urged Party members to obey the core leadership, love the core leadership, look up to the core leadership, as well as safeguard the authority and the centralized and unified leadership of the Party Central Committee with Xi at the core.



Apart from Beijing, other Party committees, including those of Anhui Province, Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region, and Tianjin municipality, are expressing their loyalty to the top leader and the CPC Central Committee.



Rebuild authority



"Before the 18th National Congress of the CPC, the Party's governance and management were not strict or tough enough, so some serious problems occurred, especially the emergence of special interest groups within and outside the Party. These groups were seriously undermining the authority of the Party Central Committee, and were using the country's reform to serve their own interests rather than the fundamental interests of the people," Su Wei, a professor at the Party School of the CPC Chongqing Municipal Committee, told the Global Times.



"Problems like corruption and graft emerged and the policies from the Party Central Committee weren't implemented in some areas. Reinforcing the core leadership and the authority of the Party Central Committee is the solution to these problems," Su said.



Fortunately, after the 18th National Congress of the CPC, we have a powerful core leader, Xi, at the Central Committee to effectively fix these problems through strict governance over the Party. The reform and Party governance are back on the right track, so the people's interests have been safeguarded from the threat of special interest groups, said Su.



"In other words, maintaining the core leadership and strict enforcement of political discipline are equal to protecting the people's interests, and it is definitely the political priority," Su said.



The call of history



In Western mainstream political ideologies, the importance of leadership has been largely ignored, but for China, we highly value the importance of great leaders, especially in the key historical moments like Mao Zedong's revolutionary war era and Deng Xiaoping's opening-up and reform era, said Zhang Weiwei, director of the Institute of China Studies at Fudan University.



"When a party or a country has arrived at a key stage, it needs a powerful and brilliant leadership to overcome the challenges and achieve great goals. Without Mao Zedong's and Deng Xiaoping's leadership at key moments, the CPC's revolution and China's development would not have been as successful as we see today," Zhang said.



"Currently, China is at a historic moment. For internal affairs, we need to push forward the anti-corruption campaign and deepen the reform which will affect many groups' interests; for external affairs, we need to safeguard China's rejuvenation from the threat of hostile foreign forces and protect the country's sovereignty. Therefore, a powerful core leadership is essential for China at this moment," said Su.



