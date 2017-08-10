Authorities deny rumors of earthquake ‘signs’

The China Meteorological Administration said on Sina Weibo Wednesday that "clouds have nothing to do with earthquakes," after an article claimed that "strange shaped" clouds had recently appeared in some Chinese cities, which could be a sign of forthcoming earthquakes.



There's no accurate way to predict earthquakes and China is currently exploring effective earthquake prediction methods, said Xu Deshi, a researcher at the China Earthquake Administration.



Scam artists also send messages to people and ask them to donate money to earthquake victims, media reported. The reports have warned the public not fall into their trap.





