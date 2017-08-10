International Army Games contests unaffected by powerful quake in China

The "Clear Sky" contest of the 2017 International Army Games was not affected by the powerful earthquake that rattled the northwestern part of the country, the organizers of the event said Wednesday.
Earlier on Wednesday, a powerful 6.3-magnitude earthquake occurred in China's Xinjiang
region.
The epicenter of the earthquake was more than 100 kilometers (62 miles) away from the Chinese Korla range, where the "Clear Sky" contest was being held, the press service said. The organizers decided not to change the location of the contest, as there was no threat for either the participants or spectators.
The International Army Games 2017, hosted by Russia, Azerbaijan, Belarus, Kazakhstan and China, started on July 29 and will last through Saturday. It have been held annually since 2015 at the initiative of Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu.