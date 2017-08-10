Iran, Russia, Turkey sign investment deal in energy sector

Iran, Russia and Turkey have signed an agreement to jointly fund and develop oil and gas projects, local media reported on Wednesday.



Iran's Ghadir investment company, Russia's Zarubezhneft oil and gas intermediary and Turkey's Unit International signed the agreement in a ceremony here on Tuesday, Tasnim news agency reported.



The consortium will set up joint ventures to finance projects both in and outside Iran under the deal.



Each company will allocate equal investment shares in the jointly-financed projects, with Iran's Ghadir leading the consortium, the report said.



The three parties also agreed to form technical and economic leadership teams, Press TV reported, adding that they would follow all technical and economic activities related to the projects implementation.



This is the first trilateral investment deal that Iran's company has nailed with foreign partners, also a landmark agreement for the country's energy industry.



Ghadir has signed a cooperation agreement with the National Iranian Oil Company (NIOC) for the study of the third phase of the Darkhovin, Sepehr and Jufair oil fields, and Kish gas field, as one of qualified Iranian companies for exploration and production activities.

