Switzerland becomes second biggest online shopping nation in Europe: report

Residents of Switzerland are the second biggest Internet shoppers in Europe after people in Britain, the Swiss News Agency reported Wednesday.



Each year, Swiss residents click up an average of 1,172 Swiss francs (1,033 euros) or 1,202 US dollars in online goods per person reported the news agency, citing the economic data provider Regiodata.



Shoppers in Britain are the biggest per head spenders registering 1,118 euros in online purchases, with Norwegians coming in third at 920 euros a year.



At the bottom of the scale are Russians (77 euros) and people in Turkey who only spend 72 euros a year online.



Online sales in Switzerland have been driven in part by a rising exchange rate of the Swiss franc and its high purchasing power said Regiodata.



Regiodata, published its data about 19 predominantly European countries about online sales of goods such as books and clothing, but services such as travel were not included.



Regiodata says that between 2015 and 2016, online purchases in western Europe developed most dramatically.

