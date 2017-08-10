Fleet of workboats to be built to support Royal Navy's giant carriers

The Royal Navy's biggest ever warship, the aircraft carrier HMS Queen Elizabeth, is days from arriving for the first time at its homeport of Portsmouth.



And from the biggest to the smallest, the Ministry of Defense (MOD), Wednesday announced a contract worth nearly 60 million US dollars for a new fleet of workboats that will be used to support Britain's warships.



The fleet of up to 38 workboats, ranging in size from 11 meters to 18 meters, will assist Royal Navy ships from British naval bases and on operations all over the world. Each can carry up to 36 passengers.



The boats will be used for a multitude of tasks, from transferring military personnel to and from warships and ports, hydrographic surveys, diver training and bomb disposal work as well as Antarctic exploration.



The British-built workboats will be stowed inside the big aircraft carriers.



Defense Minister Harriett Baldwin said: "From the south coast to the banks of the Clyde, British shipbuilding is ensuring that our growing Navy has the reach it needs to protect our interests around the globe. This is another step in our plan to provide our armed forces with the very best equipment to keep our country safe."



A spokesman for the MOD said: "The workboats are highly adaptable to operational demands thanks to their cutting-edge modular design elements."



Tony Douglas, CEO of Defense Equipment and Support, the MOD's procurement organization, said: "These boats use modern materials and have been designed from the keel up to provide the Royal Navy with unparalleled flexibility and adaptability."



The MOD has announced the HMS Queen Elizabeth will be arriving at Portsmouth during the coming days.



The 65,000-tonne warship is now set to make her historic arrival into Portsmouth, where she will be the latest in a long line of famous Royal Navy ships to call the port home.



Whilst weather conditions mean the exact date of the historic moment is yet to be confirmed, the MOD said a window for entry will open next on Aug. 17, with her arrival expected to be no later than Aug. 22.

