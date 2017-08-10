China remains UAE's top trade partner for 3rd year in row

China has remained the top trade partner of the United Arab Emirates (UAE) for three straight years from 2014 to 2016, the Emirates News Agency (WAM) reported Wednesday.



The total China-UAE trade amounted to 520.6 billion Emirates Dirhams (AED) (141.74 billion US dollars) during the 2014-2016 period, the report said, quoting statistics from the UAE Ministry of Economy.



The China-UAE trade totalled 170.2 billion AED in 2016, down slightly from 174.6 billion AED in 2015 and 175.8 billion AED in 2014.



India came second with a total trade volume of 386.4 billion AED from 2014 to 2016. The India-UAE trade reached a new record of 131.8 billion AED in 2016.



The United States ranked third in the list of UAE's trade partners, with a total trade volume of 312.6 billion AED during the 2014-2016 period. The US-UAE trade reached a new record of 111.1 billion AED in 2016.



Saudi Arabia was the UAE's fourth trade partner, with a total trade volume of 231 billion AED from 2014 to 2016. The Saudi-UAE trade amounted to 71.6 billion AED in 2016.



In the fifth place, Germany had a trade volume of 171.8 billion AED with the UAE during the same period. The Germany-UAE trade reached a new high of 59.1 billion AED in 2016.

