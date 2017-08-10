Singapore launches Southeast Asia's largest drone light show at National Day Parade

Singapore has 300 drones performing in the sky at the National Day Parade (NDP) on Wednesday for the first time in the parade's history.



It is Southeast Asia's largest display of such drones, local media quoted organizers as saying. The aim is to "inspire Singaporeans to imagine the immense opportunities that the future brings," they added.



The drones gave out light in different colors and made up different formations above the stage of NDP at the Marina Bay Floating Platform. The formations they made are a group of vivid symbols, including one like an outline of Singapore's island and another like Singapore's national personification Merlion.



In line with the theme of One Nation Together, Singapore's NPD 2017 featured more than 3,000 performers in different ages, skydiving performance, and a song and dance symbolic of Singapore's fight against mosquitos and vector-borne diseases such as Zika, among others.



The NDP 2017 was attended by more than 25,000 visitors.

