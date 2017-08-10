Radiation contaminated vehicles flow into used-car market in Japan

Two of the hundreds of vehicles polluted from the Fukushima nuclear disaster in 2011 are still unaccounted for, local media reported on Wednesday.



According to local reports, some 1,700 vehicles were parked on the premises of the Fukushima Daiichi Nuclear Power Plant when the nuclear crisis broke out after the powerful earthquake and tsunami on March 11, 2011.



Many of the vehicles belonged to employees of Tokyo Electric Power Company Holdings Inc.(TEPCO) and they were allowed to drive away the vehicles freely before a radiation screening was started on March 23, 2011.



TEPCO later announced that a follow-up probe showed that some 460 vehicles left the premises of the nuclear plant before the screening began and 190 of them were found later with radiation level higher than the national safety standards.



Many of the contaminated vehicles entered the used-car market, and though TPECO has collected most of the contaminated vehicles from their owners, two of them are still unaccounted for, according to TEPCO.



There has been no report on damage caused by the radiation contaminated vehicles by now, said the reports.

