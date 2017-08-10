Over half of US voters support merit-based immigration bill endorsed by Trump: poll

The bill, formally introduced in the Senate by Republican Senators Tom Cotton and David Perdue, is aimed to cut legal immigration in half and set up a "points system" that would allow people that speak English and have a college degree to be more likely to be able to enter the country.



As many as 62 percent of respondents said that whether a person speaks English should be a factor in deciding if they should be allowed to legally immigrate to the United States, the POLITICO/Morning Consult poll shows.



Meanwhile, 58 percent of respondents said that they generally support limiting the number of refugees who can gain permanent residency in the country.



Support for some of the other provisions in the bill isn't as strong but still exceeds the opposition. Forty-eight percent of respondents support cutting immigration in half over the next decade, compared to 39 percent who oppose it, the poll finds.



On the so-called "family chain migration," 45 percent of respondents support depriving US citizens and permanent residents of their rights to petition to get their family members green cards extended, while 39 percent support keeping it in place.



The poll also found that 66 percent say legal immigrants "strengthen our country because of their hard work and talents," compared to 20 percent who think they are "a burden on our country because they take our housing, health care and jobs."



The poll surveyed 1,992 registered voters and has a margin of error of plus or minus 2 percentage points.

