The former chief of staff to the British Brexit
Secretary on Wednesday described the country's exit out of the European Union as a "catastrophe," piling extra pressure on the government's handling of the tricky, unprecedented process.
James Champman, also a former political editor of the Daily Mail, said on his Twitter account that Brexit could also be reversed through a second referendum in 2019.
He also called for the formation of a new political party in Britain.
Chapman, who announced he was leaving his government role before the general election, wrote that "Past time for sensible MPs in all parties to admit Brexit is a catastrophe, come together in new party if need be, and reverse it."
His comments on Brexit came as the British government cabinet was reportedly divided by how the country is going to exit the European bloc.
Responding to the posts, Vince Cable, the new leader of the Liberal Democrats, said: "I agree with David Davis' ex chief of staff. The public should have a chance to exit from Brexit."