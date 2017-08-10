75th world science fiction convention opens in Helsinki

The 75th edition of World Science Fiction Convention began on Wednesday in Helsinki, being held for the first time in a Nordic city.



The Worldcon 75 started with a blacksmith workshop at the Expo and Convention Center early Wednesday. It will last for five days, and the Hugo Awards will be issued on Friday.



Among the high profile guests was US writer George R. R. Martin, author of the popular book Game of Thrones.



Others were US writer Walter Jon Williams, Canadian novelist Nalo Hopkinson, as well as Finnish sci-fi author Johanna Sinisalo.



Finnish media quoted organizers as saying that nearly 6,000 full five-day tickets were sold out, and the event would be one of the biggest in the history of Worldcon.



The convention, which is organized by the World Science Fiction Society, has been held annually since 1939 (except during WWII from 1942 to 1945).

