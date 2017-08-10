Gong Lijiao wins first shot put world title and China's first gold in London

Olympic and world silver medalist Gong Lijiao finally became the world champion after she grabbed the shot put gold medal in London on Wednesday.



On the rainy and chilly night, Gong, 28, took an early lead in her second throw of 19.35 meters and the 19.94m in her fifth attempt put her victory almost beyond doubt.



The victory brought China the first gold medal at the world championships in London and broke a 24-year-old title drought in this event at the world championships. Huang Zhihong last won the title in 1993 at Stuttgart following her win in Kyoto 1991.



Rio Olympic bronze medalist Anita Marton of Hungary took silver in 19.49 and Olympic champion Michelle Carter of the United States settled for bronze in 19.14.

