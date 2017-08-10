Orange-haired inflatable chicken stares down White House for Trump's tax returns

A large, inflatable chicken with golden orange hair is staring down the White House on Wednesday, delighting lots of netizens on social media.
"I believe... that is a giant chicken... with Trump hair.... in front of the White House," a witness tweeted at 3:16 p.m..
The unexpected onlooker, installed on the Ellipse facing the White House, is a visual that organizers of the Tax Day March have used earlier this year to coax President Donald Trump
in protest against his refusal to release his tax returns, local media reported.
However, Trump is not in the White House. He has been at his golf club in Bedminster, New Jersey, on a 17-day working vacation since Friday.
Trump's refusal breaks with the tradition of recent US presidents to release their tax information.