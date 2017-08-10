Most expensive property in US hits Market

Media bigwig Jerry Perenchio's mountain view estate in Bel Air of Los Angeles, with a price of 350 million US dollars, was listed as the most expensive property available on the market in the United States.



The 10.3-acre (41,683 square meters) French style mansion was built by an architect named Sumner Spaulding in the 1930s as a gift for his wife, but he never moved in.



The house features a limestone facade with ballroom, glass swimming pool, formal salon, tennis court and wine cellar and 40 parking spaces, according to the report of AbcNews.



"In my anticipation, the estate will not be sold in a short time, because it is only targeted to very few magnate buyers throughout the world," Jason Gu, the real estate agent in Southern California told Xinhua on Wednesday.



Perenchio purchased the property in 1986, and lived there until he passed away in May, 2017.



"If you feel familiar with the architecture, it might be in the 'The Beverly Hillbillies' TV show," as a real estate agent for more than a decade, Jason said the building is impressive.



"As value of the house has exceeded the legacy tax free limit, he has to sell it and give cash to his children. So I believe it would have a large space for counter price. This kind of property won't be influenced by the market trend, since the people who need it do not care about the market condition," she said.

