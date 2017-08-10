Japan's defense paper lying about China: spokesperson

The China section of Japan's annual defense white paper is full of stereotypes and lies, according to Chinese defense ministry spokesperson Wu Qian.



Chinese armed forces resolutely oppose the paper and have lodged a stern protest to Japan, Wu said in a written statement published on the defense ministry website overnight.



In response to the paper's finding on Chinese actions in the East China Sea and South China Sea, Wu said that it is Japan that is changing the status quo and triggering international concerns.



By adjusting its military strategy, attempting to change its post-war pacifist constitution, investing in military expansion and seeking to unnecessarily engage in the South China Sea dispute, Japan is changing the status quo, endangering regional stability and raising concerns, Wu said.



Wu also rebutted the paper's lies on China's military development and accusations of the transparency of China's defense policy.



Japan has ignored the fact that China is implementing a national defense policy which is defensive in nature and a military strategy of active defense, actively expanding military exchanges, participating in peacekeeping, escorts and humanitarian aid missions, he said



Wu questioned Japan's intentions in repeating lies about China and called for concern over Japan's agenda.



The paper also claimed that Chinese ships had frequently "encroached into Japanese territorial waters." However, the Diaoyu Island and its adjacent islets are Chinese territory, which is backed by both history and legal proof, Wu said.



China will continue its justifiable and legal activities in its territorial waters, according to Wu's statement.



Japan should reflect on its past, respect history and stop making groundless accusations about China in an attempt to deceive the world, Wu said.

