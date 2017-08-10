China donates bicycles for local police patrols in Santiago, Chile

Chilean police officers patrol with bicycles donated by China in Santiago, capital of Chile on Aug. 8, 2017. A new donation of Chinese bicycles to be used on local police patrols was formalized Tuesday in a ceremony headed by Felipe Alessandri, the mayor of Santiago, and Chinese Ambassador to Chile Li Baorong. The bicycles will help to increase patrols in crowded places and reduce crime and insecurity. (Xinhua/Jorge Villegas)

Chilean police officers patrol on bicycles donated by China in Santiago, capital of Chile on Aug. 8, 2017. A new donation of Chinese bicycles to be used on local police patrols was formalized Tuesday in a ceremony headed by Felipe Alessandri, the mayor of Santiago, and Chinese Ambassador to Chile Li Baorong. The bicycles will help to increase patrols in crowded places and reduce crime and insecurity. (Xinhua/Jorge Villegas)

Chilean police officers take part in a handover ceremony of bicycles donated by China in Santiago, capital of Chile on Aug. 8, 2017. A new donation of Chinese bicycles to be used on local police patrols was formalized Tuesday in a ceremony headed by Felipe Alessandri, the mayor of Santiago, and Chinese Ambassador to Chile Li Baorong. The bicycles will help to increase patrols in crowded places and reduce crime and insecurity. (Xinhua/Jorge Villegas)

Chilean police officers take part in a handover ceremony of bicycles donated by China in Santiago, capital of Chile on Aug. 8, 2017. A new donation of Chinese bicycles to be used on local police patrols was formalized Tuesday in a ceremony headed by Felipe Alessandri, the mayor of Santiago, and Chinese Ambassador to Chile Li Baorong. The bicycles will help to increase patrols in crowded places and reduce crime and insecurity. (Xinhua/Jorge Villegas)