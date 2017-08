Military vehicles are seen during the multinational military drill named "Noble Partner 2017" at Vaziani base near Tbilisi, Georgia, Aug. 9, 2017. Over 2800 servicemen from Georgia, the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Turkey, Slovenia, Armenia and Ukraine participated in the multinational military drill which is held from July 30 to Aug. 12. (Xinhua/Kulumbegashvili Tamuna)

Tanks are seen during the multinational military drill named "Noble Partner 2017" at Vaziani base near Tbilisi, Georgia, Aug. 9, 2017. Over 2800 servicemen from Georgia, the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Turkey, Slovenia, Armenia and Ukraine participated in the multinational military drill which is held from July 30 to Aug. 12. (Xinhua/Kulumbegashvili Tamuna)

A tank is seen during the multinational military drill named "Noble Partner 2017" at Vaziani base near Tbilisi, Georgia, Aug. 9, 2017. Over 2800 servicemen from Georgia, the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Turkey, Slovenia, Armenia and Ukraine participated in the multinational military drill which is held from July 30 to Aug. 12. (Xinhua/Kulumbegashvili Tamuna)

Soldiers take part in the multinational military drill named "Noble Partner 2017" at Vaziani base near Tbilisi, Georgia, Aug. 9, 2017. Over 2800 servicemen from Georgia, the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Turkey, Slovenia, Armenia and Ukraine participated in the multinational military drill which is held from July 30 to Aug. 12. (Xinhua/Kulumbegashvili Tamuna)