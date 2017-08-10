Sparkling Lake in Jiuzhaigou dries up after earthquake

A combination photo shows Sparkling Lake in the Jiuzhaigou National Park before and after an earthquake that hit 3.5 km away from the valley on Wednesday, August 9, 2017. As one of the park's most photographed locations, Sparkling Lake appears to have suffered particular damage, with images showing how a strip of land between lake sections had collapsed due to the quake, draining a section of the lake nearly dry. Photo: Ecns.cn

The Sparkling Lake, one of the most popular scenic spots in the Jiuzhaigou National Park, was found dried up after the M 7.0 earthquake hit 3.5 km away from the valley on Wednesday, August 9, 2017. The lake is 2,211 meters in altitude, 232 meters in length, 134-294 meters in width, and 16 meters in depth. It was named Sparkling Lake because when the sun shines on the lake, the water sparkles like blinking stars. (Photo/scol.com)

The Sparkling Lake, one of the most popular scenic spots in the Jiuzhaigou National Park, was found dried up after the M 7.0 earthquake hit 3.5 km away from the valley on Wednesday, August 9, 2017. The lake is 2,211 meters in altitude, 232 meters in length, 134-294 meters in width, and 16 meters in depth. It was named Sparkling Lake because when the sun shines on the lake, the water sparkles like blinking stars. (Photo/scol.com)

The Sparkling Lake, one of the most popular scenic spots in the Jiuzhaigou National Park, was found dried up after the M 7.0 earthquake hit 3.5 km away from the valley on Wednesday, August 9, 2017. The lake is 2,211 meters in altitude, 232 meters in length, 134-294 meters in width, and 16 meters in depth. It was named Sparkling Lake because when the sun shines on the lake, the water sparkles like blinking stars. (Photo/scol.com)