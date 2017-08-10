Portraits of lotus in China

Photos of lotus have been selected from dozens of candidates in the 4th Lotus Photography Competition. All photos were taken in 2017 by photography enthusiasts. Some featured lotus buds, while some captured a peaceful scene of birds and lotus. (Photo/People's Daily Online)

Photos of lotus have been selected from dozens of candidates in the 4th Lotus Photography Competition. All photos were taken in 2017 by photography enthusiasts. Some featured lotus buds, while some captured a peaceful scene of birds and lotus. (Photo/People's Daily Online)

Photos of lotus have been selected from dozens of candidates in the 4th Lotus Photography Competition. All photos were taken in 2017 by photography enthusiasts. Some featured lotus buds, while some captured a peaceful scene of birds and lotus. (Photo/People's Daily Online)

Photos of lotus have been selected from dozens of candidates in the 4th Lotus Photography Competition. All photos were taken in 2017 by photography enthusiasts. Some featured lotus buds, while some captured a peaceful scene of birds and lotus. (Photo/People's Daily Online)

Photos of lotus have been selected from dozens of candidates in the 4th Lotus Photography Competition. All photos were taken in 2017 by photography enthusiasts. Some featured lotus buds, while some captured a peaceful scene of birds and lotus. (Photo/People's Daily Online)

Photos of lotus have been selected from dozens of candidates in the 4th Lotus Photography Competition. All photos were taken in 2017 by photography enthusiasts. Some featured lotus buds, while some captured a peaceful scene of birds and lotus. (Photo/People's Daily Online)

Photos of lotus have been selected from dozens of candidates in the 4th Lotus Photography Competition. All photos were taken in 2017 by photography enthusiasts. Some featured lotus buds, while some captured a peaceful scene of birds and lotus. (Photo/People's Daily Online)

Photos of lotus have been selected from dozens of candidates in the 4th Lotus Photography Competition. All photos were taken in 2017 by photography enthusiasts. Some featured lotus buds, while some captured a peaceful scene of birds and lotus. (Photo/People's Daily Online)