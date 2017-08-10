Enjoy beautiful flowers at Wuling Mountain

Source:China.org.cn Published: 2017/8/10 9:45:24

Located in Miyun County some 150 kilometers east of Beijing, Wuling Mountain is a national-level forest reserve. What distinguishes the reserve from other similar mountain resorts in suburban Beijing is its many creeks, waterfalls and moisture-rich air. (Photo/China.org.cn)


 

Posted in: GALLERY,LIFE
