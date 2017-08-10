Chinese elderly have unique skills for fitness

The term "elderly" often has a negative connotation to it. Images of rocking chairs and heating pads often accompany the ideas of being old. But some of those "elderly" in China who are defying the odds and keeping themselves in better shape than many people a quarter of their age.Let's take a look at their unique skills for fitness.

A local resident stands on one foot in Zhengzhou, central China’s Henan province.(Photo/CCTV.com)

Local residents perform difficult gymnastic routines in Zhengzhou, central China's Henan Province. (Photo/CCTV.com)

A 75-year-old man takes exercise on the rings in Tianjin, on August 8, 2017. (Photo/Xinhua)

Yuan Tingjun, 51, practices 'One Finger Zen' in Zunyi city, China's Guizhou province, on August 7, 2017. (Photo/Xinhua)

Chinese elderly Chen Long practices martial art in Jiangxi province, in August 8, 2017. (Photo/Xinhua)

Chen can blow down 90 bottles of water in 45 seconds. (Photo/Xinhua)

Wang Changli, 60, practices handstand in Liaocheng city, east China’s Shandong province, on August 8, 2017. (Photo/Xinhua)

Residents in Zhengzhou, central China's Henan province were seen crawling on their hands and feet, which they believe is beneficial to their well-being. (Photo/Xinhua)

A Chinese elderly practices handstand. (Photo/CCTV.com)