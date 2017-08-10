Chinese elderly have unique skills for fitness

A local resident stands on one foot in Zhengzhou, central China’s Henan province.(Photo/CCTV.com)
Local residents perform difficult gymnastic routines in Zhengzhou, central China's Henan Province. (Photo/CCTV.com)
A 75-year-old man takes exercise on the rings in Tianjin, on August 8, 2017. (Photo/Xinhua)
Yuan Tingjun, 51, practices 'One Finger Zen' in Zunyi city, China's Guizhou province, on August 7, 2017. (Photo/Xinhua)
Chinese elderly Chen Long practices martial art in Jiangxi province, in August 8, 2017. (Photo/Xinhua)
Chen can blow down 90 bottles of water in 45 seconds. (Photo/Xinhua)
Wang Changli, 60, practices handstand in Liaocheng city, east China’s Shandong province, on August 8, 2017. (Photo/Xinhua)
Residents in Zhengzhou, central China's Henan province were seen crawling on their hands and feet, which they believe is beneficial to their well-being. (Photo/Xinhua)
A Chinese elderly practices handstand. (Photo/CCTV.com)