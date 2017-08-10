Deliverymen cross river and mountains to reach remote village

Deliverymen transport a freezer and two washing machines to customers on a cableway 470 meters long and 260 meters above the Jinsha River in Qiaojia County, Southwest China’s Yunnan Province. Yingge village is about 100 kilometers from the county seat and not accessible by car. It took five hours to finish the delivery, including transport over the difficult mountain road. (Photo/Zhaotong Daily)

Deliverymen stop their car to move fallen rocks on a road in Qiaojia County, Southwest China’s Yunnan Province. Yingge village is about 100 kilometers from the county seat and not accessible by car. It took five hours to finish the delivery, including transport over the difficult mountain road. (Photo/Zhaotong Daily)

Deliverymen carry goods on their shoulders on a mountain road in Qiaojia County, Southwest China’s Yunnan Province. Yingge village is about 100 kilometers from the county seat and not accessible by car. It took five hours to finish the delivery, including transport over the difficult mountain road. (Photo/Zhaotong Daily)

A deliveryman carries an electric appliance to a farmer’s home after a long, difficult journey in Qiaojia County, Southwest China’s Yunnan Province. Yingge village is about 100 kilometers from the county seat and not accessible by car. It took five hours to finish the delivery, including transport over the difficult mountain road. (Photo/Zhaotong Daily)

