Venezuelan opposition to present candidates in December regional elections

Venezuela's opposition alliance, the Democratic Unity Roundtable (MUD), announced Wednesday that it will present candidates at regional elections set for Dec. 10.



The announcement was made by opposition leader Andres Velasquez in the National Assembly (AN).



"We have agreed by consensus to pre-register candidates for regional elections," said Velasquez, adding that the MUD would not leave any electoral area without representation.



The position of the bloc "will be accompanied by the decision to deepen social pressure," he said, referring to the four months of street protests led by the MUD against President Nicolas Maduro and the National Constituent Assembly, which it sees as unconstitutional.



"We will have the back of those who have sacrificed against this government," he continued.



All the MUD candidates for regional elections will be chosen by "internal agreement," while states in which there is no consensus will see primary elections.



Velasquez pointed out that the MUD would be unified to avoid their candidates running against each other.



The MUD will face an uphill battle since the National Electoral Council (CNE) banned it from participating in elections in seven states, alleging that problems were found in a petition the MUD organized in 2016 to trigger a recall referendum against Maduro.



However, the decision to present candidates in the December elections was praised by members of the government.



Minister of Foreign Affairs Jorge Arreaza tweeted that "we salute that, after three months of terror, the opposition has abandoned violence and is heading for the electoral and democratic path."

