Stranded tourists evacuated from Jiuzhaigou

Thousands of stranded tourists were evacuated from a temporary shelter this morning at SW China's Jiuzhaigou, which was hit by a 7.0-magnitude earthquake Tuesday night, killing 19 and leaving 343 others injured. Arrangements have been made to transfer the tourists to a safer location. Photo: Yu Yanni

Thousands of stranded tourists were evacuated from a temporary shelter this morning at SW China's Jiuzhaigou, which was hit by a 7.0-magnitude earthquake Tuesday night, killing 19 and leaving 343 others injured. Arrangements have been made to transfer the tourists to a safer location. Photo: Yu Yanni

Thousands of stranded tourists were evacuated from a temporary shelter this morning at SW China's Jiuzhaigou, which was hit by a 7.0-magnitude earthquake Tuesday night, killing 19 and leaving 343 others injured. Arrangements have been made to transfer the tourists to a safer location. Photo: Yu Yanni

Thousands of stranded tourists were evacuated from a temporary shelter this morning at SW China's Jiuzhaigou, which was hit by a 7.0-magnitude earthquake Tuesday night, killing 19 and leaving 343 others injured. Arrangements have been made to transfer the tourists to a safer location. Photo: Yu Yanni