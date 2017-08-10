US expels two Cuban diplomats over "incidents" in Havana

Source:Xinhua Published: 2017/8/10 13:42:30





The expulsions happened after some US Embassy personnel in Havana reported that some "incidents" caused "a variety of physical symptoms" in them, State Department spokeswoman Heather Nauert told a regular briefing.



The spokeswoman declined to provide further details on the nature of the incidents, and said some affected Americans had returned to the United States for non-life-threatening medical reasons.



"We don't have any definitive answers about the source or the cause of what we consider to be incidents," she said, adding that "we take this situation very seriously."



Media reports said the affected Americans suffered a severe hearing loss.



The United States and Cuba officially resumed a diplomatic relationship in July 2015, more than five decades after they severed it, during the administration of then US President Barack Obama.



