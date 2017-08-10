GE to close part of New York facility, move work to China

General Electric (GE) announced late Tuesday that it will close its manufacturing facility in Rochester, New York and move the work to China.



GE told Xinhua on Wednesday that "the assembly of the electronic boards at this facility is not core to GE's manufacturing capabilities," and the company has already contracted 80 percent of these products to external partner suppliers.



The company said it will close the site by June 2018 and about 90 employees will be affected by the decision.



The work will be moved to China, where it will be done by GE's partner supplier, a US manufacturing services company called Jabil, GE said.

