Venezuela rejects US sanctions against 8 officials

Venezuelan Foreign Affairs Minister Jorge Arreaza on Wednesday "emphatically" rejected the US sanctions against eight government officials.



All the targets of the measure, including Adan Chavez, brother of the late President Hugo Chavez, have very close ties to the government of President Nicolas Maduro.



"We emphatically reject the pretensions and intentions of the US Treasury Department against eight people, among them citizens who have had the privilege of being elected by their own people to the National Constituent Assembly (ANC)," said Arreaza.



Following the elections for the members of the ANC on July 30, Washington also slapped Maduro with sanctions, which freeze any blacklisted assets that he might have in the United States and bar US citizens from doing business with them.



Venezuela's Washington-backed right-wing opposition boycotted the elections, claiming the assembly will serve to consolidate the power of the ruling Socialist party.



The ANC, which is tasked with amending the Constitution to strengthen social protection and diversify the economy, will help place the country "on the path to independence and national sovereignty," said the minister.

