China achieves major goals in quantum communication ahead of schedule

China has succeeded in achieving three major goals in quantum communication ahead of schedule as the first anniversary of the launch of the China's homegrown and world's first quantum satellite approaches, according to the Chinese Academy of Science (CAS).

Having achieved quantum key distribution (QKD) over kilometers in June, Chinese scientists have recently become the first to realize QKD from a satellite to the ground, as well as a quantum teleportation experiment, revealed Pan Jianwei, lead scientist of Quantum Experiments at Space Scale (QUESS) and a CAS academician, revealed at a CAS press conference in August, CCTV reported on Thursday.

This signifies that the three goals set since the more than 600-kilogram quantum satellite, nicknamed "Micius" after a 5th century BC Chinese philosopher and scientist who is credited as the first person ever to conduct optical experiments, was launched into a sun-synchronous orbit at an altitude of 500 km on August 16, 2016, have all been achieved.

We are very pleased with the achievements since we first scheduled to complete them in two years rather than only one, Pan was quoted as saying by the CCTV.

The Nature reviewers commented that the achievement was impressive , and constituted a milestone in the field, according to the Xinhua News Agency.

Pan also revealed that next month, Chinese scientist will work with their counterparts from European countries, including those from Italy and Germany, to explore the possibility of inter-continent QKD.

Apart from the research experiments, the practicality and application of the technology is another focus for the Chinese scientists.

"Talks have been held between the research team and potential buyers of the technology. We are trying to realize the usage of QKD in mobile targets such as ships at sea, foreign-based institutes," Pan said.



Pan also noted that to enhance the practicality, just like the Beidou sattelittles, there should be a constellation of such satellites, a team to build a global scale hack-proof communication network.

By the end of 13th Five-Year Plan period (2016-20), we hope we could develop two or even more satellites for application purposes, and to fully present the technology in order to promote its usage in key departments, according to Pan.